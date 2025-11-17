Mumbai, November 17: Television actress Sayantani Ghosh has taken to her social media account in slamming reports of her pregnancy and putting an end to the rumours.

Putting her point loud and clear, Sayanatani wrote, “I AM NOT PREGNANT!! In a recent interview I was asked if I was pregnant?? And the reason for people to speculate this just blew my mind — because in recent times I have been seen wearing more loose and flowy clothes. Like, really, WHAT THE HELL?” she wrote, adding an angry emoticon. Dahej Daasi: Nazara TV’s Show Starring Sayantani Ghosh and Jahnavi Soni Sees a Significant Twist! Check Out the Mahasaptaah Promo Here (Watch Video).

Sayantani Ghosh Slams Pregnancy Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

“Sadly, this is what we call a modern and forward-thinking society. Still so typical in our thought process! There is so much noise around women's empowerment, yet we hardly bat an eyelid before judging and reaching conclusions about women! WHAT AN IRONY,” she stated with a slow clap emoticon. The actress, further highlighting the insensitivity attached to the rumours, wrote, “Another point added to the list of judgements that I have faced over the years! Such a level of insensitivity is so sad and ridiculous! We might say things casually, but it’s high time we realised that such low judgements can create mental havoc and get one into the trap of self-doubt. We need to act more responsibly.” ‘People Are Making Their Own Assumptions’: Aishwarya Sharma BLASTS Trolls Spreading False Bullying Stories Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt (View Post).

Ghosh, shedding light on the rumours, stated, “So here’s the truth—I am a 41-year-old married non-pregnant woman. I wear comfortable clothing because I prefer it that way. With age, my body has changed — it is a certain type now, and there is no shame about it! I looked a particular way in my 20s and 30s, and now I am what I am. I owned it then; I own it now! I was confident then; I am confident now! As they say, “change is the biggest constant in life.”

She added, “Yes, we often associate the concept of a biological clock ticking with a woman, and I respect the family expectation part too—but I firmly believe that such an important decision should solely be of the main people concerned! Being a mother is a beautiful gift, and well, I am a godmother to beautiful nieces and nephews. But beyond a certain point, we really need to learn to respect people’s privacy!! Why can’t we just be and let be?” For the uninitiated, the rumours spread like wildfire after her recent public appearance where she was spotted wearing loose clothes, which led netizens to assume that the actress was probably trying to hide her pregnancy.

On the work front, Sayantani Ghosh is all set to be a part of Zee TV’s upcoming fiction drama "Jagadhatri". Talking about it a while ago, Sayantani had mentioned, “Playing Maya in Jagadhatri is both a privilege and a challenge because she is such a layered character: fierce, disciplined, and yet silently vulnerable. Unfortunately, I fractured my foot recently, but as they say, the show must go on. I didn’t want this setback to come in the way of my craft or my commitment to the audience." She added that her team has been extremely supportive of her during the shoot.

Sayantani added, "The network and production team have been extremely considerate and caring, ensuring all safety measures are in place on set, from arranging extra support during my shoot days, like having wheelchairs, etc., to modifying shots so that I don’t have any discomfort. The scenes have been designed in such a way that I have limited to no movement so that there is no strain on my foot at all. They are always keeping my health a priority."

"My co-actors and crew have also been very considerate, making sure I can perform my scenes comfortably without compromising on the impact. Their encouragement gives me the strength to give my best every single day. I truly believe that as an actor, it’s our passion and dedication that keep us going, no matter the obstacles," she added.

For the uninitiated, "Jagadhatri" revolves around a young girl, invisible within her own home but unstoppable as a fearless undercover agent who dedicates her life to fighting crime and reclaiming her identity.

