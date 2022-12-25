Sayantani Ghosh, who worked with the late actress Tunisha Sharma, has shared a long post in which she called the latter a 'butterfly' and mentioned that it is difficult for her to overcome this loss. Sayantani wrote: "Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. Whatever little time I got to spend with you (though i wish it was more) You were like a butterfly... fluttering here and there, spreading joy with your effervescent energy. This is so hard to believe... still can't process what just happened... everything seems so fragile." Tunisha Sharma Death: No Suicide Note Recovered; Police to Investigate TV Actress' Demise From Both Murder and Suicide Angle.

"In a moment, everything changes! Just met you at the shoot the other day, you were brimming with joy and excitement... greeting me warmly with your hug like always (rarely does one get to know how the other person is feeling within). One of our last convos keep coming back to me when we discussed our common love for hand creams. When you told me that you think of me every time you use the hand cream I gave you.... And I shall remember you fondly forever." Tunisha Sharma’s Last Rites Will Be Performed on December 27, Says Actress’ Relative.

She added: "I so wish I got more time to be with you,to have more conversations with you, create fun memories with you... we were yet to shoot a scene together a we both were looking forward to that... but 'reh gaya'... you were bright as sunshine,so driven at work, filling up the room with your radiant smile. I wish you were here and this did not happen, I wish I would wake up and realise that this is just a bad dream. Dear @tunisha.sharma you shall be missed and shall remain in our hearts forever. May you rest in peace and much strength to your family." Sayantani was also seen in Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and many more. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 6.

