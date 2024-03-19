The show Dahej Daasi se, set in the fictitious village of Madhopur in Rajasthan, is about a young woman's struggle against the oppressive tradition of being a dowry daasi. The captivating drama has generated significant buzz ever since its release on Nazara, a general entertainment channel from IN10 Media Network. The upcoming Maha Saptah episode of the show sees Jay make a big decision that can change Chunari's life forever. Watch Dahej Daasi, starring Jahnavi Soni, Sayantani Ghosh and Rajat Verma, from Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST. Dahej Daasi on Nazara! Here's How to Watch Jahnavi Soni and Sayantani Ghosh's Daily Soap On TV (Watch Video).

Check Out Dahej Daasi’s Mahasaptaah Promo Here:

