Mumbai, November 21: Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is known for her work in television shows like ‘Naaginn – Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’, ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and ‘Jagadhatri’, is talking about the importance of television and its reach on the occasion of World Television Day. The actress, who essays the role of Maya Deshmukh in ‘Jagadhatri’, told IANS, “World Television Day reminds me of the incredible journey this medium has given me. From modest beginnings to delivering a strong, compelling performance today in Jagadhatri, television has shaped me as an artist and as a person. What I love the most about TV is its power to reach millions of homes every single day. It informs, entertains, comforts, and becomes a part of people’s lives in the most intimate way”. World Television Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate? Here’s What You Should Know About the Day.

She further mentioned, “Every character we portray has the potential to spark thought, bring joy, or offer strength to someone watching. As an actor, there is no greater reward than knowing your work has touched someone’s heart. Television is more than just a medium; it’s a storyteller, a companion, and a mirror to society. I feel grateful for every opportunity it has given me and for the love audiences have showered on me throughout this beautiful journey”. World Television Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day When the United Nations Proclaimed 21st November As TV Day.

Talking about ‘Jagadhatri’, the show brings to life a compelling tale of duality, resilience, and the untold strength of women. The show also features Sayantani Ghosh as Maya Deshmukh, a powerful media mogul whose iron will and layered emotions add depth to the narrative. It is set against the backdrop of strength and self-discovery, and tells the story of a woman who leads a dual life, a subdued daughter at home and a fearless undercover officer known as Agent JD when duty calls. Sonakshi Batra essays the titular role, portraying this complex transformation with power and grace. ‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

