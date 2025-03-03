Nazara Channel is all set to take its viewers on a gripping journey through love, sacrifice, and fierce rebellion with the much-anticipated leap of Dahej Daasi on February 28, 2025. This riveting drama, set in a world bound by old traditions, follows the powerful and emotional story of Jhumki, a young woman whose life is dictated by the cruel legacy of the Dahej Daasi tradition—one she is destined to challenge. ‘Dahej Daasi’: Vindhya Devi’s Younger Son Ranvijay Forces Chunri To Marry Him? Watch Promo Video of the Nazara TV Show.

The story picks up after a poignant 15-year leap, with Jhumki (played by Jahnavi Soni) now an Ayurvedic healer. She finds herself unknowingly sold into a marriage by her cousin Durga. On the night of her forced wedding, Arjun (Raghav Thakur) swoops in to rescue her, only for fate to erase their bond. But when Jhumki is deceived once more and sent as a Dahej Dasi to Durga’s home, she faces Vindhya Devi (Sayantani Ghosh)—the woman who destroyed her family. It is here that Jhumki uncovers the shocking truth: Arjun is not just her saviour, but the rightful heir, trapped in a web of manipulation and madness.

With secrets unfolding and destinies colliding, Dahej Daasi promises intense drama, unexpected twists, and a fight for freedom. The show, which originally launched on February 12, 2024, has successfully been captivating audiences for over a year. With this leap, it is set to scale new heights.

With an ensemble cast bringing the story to life, the show features Sayantani Ghosh as Vindhya Devi, Jahnavi Soni as Jhumki, Raghav Thakur as the conflicted Arjun, Ayushi Bhatnagar as the scheming Durga, Bharat Narang as Veer, Anshika Pandey as Avantika, Geeta Dhirendra Udeshi as Dadi, Rudra Singh as Jeeja, and Kajal Tiwari as Bhabhi. Their performances will undoubtedly leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they explore the complex layers of love, loyalty, and vengeance. ‘Dahej Daasi’: Will Chunri Sacrifice Everything To Prove Her Love for Jay in the Upcoming Episode of Nazara TV’s Show? (Watch Promo).

Watch 'Dahej Daasi' Teaser Video:

Don’t miss out on the leap that will change everything! Tune in to Dahej Daasi, exclusively on Nazara Channel, premiering on February 28, 2025 at 9 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).