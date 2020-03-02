I Know This Much Is True Teaser: Mark Ruffalo Impresses in This Intense Family Saga About Identical Twins (Watch Video)

I Know This Much Is True Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/HBO)

The teaser of Mark Ruffalo's upcoming HBO series, I Know This Much Is True is here. Based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel by the same name, the series stars Ruffalo in the role of twins. In the series, the actor will be seen playing identical twins who look completely different, because they've lived different lives for 40 years and for the role, Mark even underwent a massive transformation by putting on almost 30 pounds. The teaser looks intense and Ruffalo certainly impressive. Mark Ruffalo Gains 30 Pounds in Five Weeks to Play Twins in the Upcoming HBO Series ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

The series is a family saga between twins in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness. Ruffalo essays the roles of Thomas who is schizophrenic and has been on years of medication, while his twin Dominick is not. As per reports, in order to play the two men, Ruffalo first shot for all his scenes as Dominick. The teaser shows Mark in both characters and he does so with amazing talent.

Check OUt the Teaser Here:

Considering the kind of response the book had received, fans are certainly going to be excited to watch Mark Ruffalo take on this role. We have in the past seen Ruffalo take up serious roles and he has stunned us with his performances in films such as Spotlight. Mark Ruffalo in Talks to Headline Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-Winning Film Parasite’s Spin-Off Series for HBO.

Given that this series is backed by HBO, we can expect it be exceptional considering they have churned out some amazing adaptations such as Game Of Thrones in the past. The series has been directed by Derek Cianfrance and is all set to release on April 27.