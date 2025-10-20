The wizarding world is about to get a glow-up! HBO’s Harry Potter TV series, set to debut in 2027 is already teasing fans with some incredible new set photos from Season 1, which adapts the first book over eight episodes. The cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Janet McTeer as McGonagall. ‘Harry Potter' Series: You Won’t Believe How Many Episodes Are in HBO’s Original Season 1; 10-Year Plan and BTS Secrets Revealed! (Read To Know)

Better look at Diagon Alley in the HARRY POTTER TV series

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Adds New Shops

The latest buzz? Diagon Alley. The photos show a near-perfect recreation of the iconic street, including classic stops like Quality Quidditch Supplies. But there are surprises too, Madam Primpernelle’s Beautifying Potions and a brand-new Glissando’s music shop above it, complete with instruments and musical notes on the sign. While these shops weren’t in the original first book or film, they add fresh lore while keeping the classic vibe. Diversity or Disconnect? ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Slam HBO Over Brown-Washing Parvati Patil, Casting Italian Actress Alessia Leoni in Upcoming TV Series.

‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Revives Diagon Alley With Movie-Perfect Magic

Fans have already noticed that the costumes and street details closely mirror the movies, striking a balance between nostalgia and new storytelling. HBO seems committed to giving each season enough time to faithfully adapt each book while sprinkling in fresh elements for long-time fans. Whether Harry stops by the new shops or not, the revamped Diagon Alley hints at a series that honours the movies while giving the Wizarding World some exciting new twists. It’s safe to say, the magic is real and it looks stunning.

