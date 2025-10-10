The Peacemaker Season 2 finale, which streamed on October 10, left fans with mixed emotions. Unlike the series’ typical action-packed format, the finale took a more introspective turn. Though it featured zombies, giant skulls with spider legs, and flesh-eating imps, there were no massive battles or surprise cameos this time. ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Episode 1: From Justice League Retcon to Shocking Orgy Scene, 5 WTF Moments in James Gunn and John Cena’s DC Series That We Can’t Get Our Heads Out Of!

Instead, it focused on heartfelt moments of reconciliation, teary confessions, a few half-sung declarations of love, and several quirky musical sequences - very much in line with James Gunn’s eccentric storytelling style.

'Peacemaker' Season 2 Finale - A Softer but Stronger Send-Off (Spoilers Ahead)

Titled Full Nelson, the finale was directed by James Gunn himself and featured stellar performances from John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Holland. The episode follows Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who is out on bail and struggling with his own self-worth. His friends seek him out to reconcile and remind him how much he means to them, urging him to stop believing he is cursed.

One of the long-teased mysteries is finally resolved: Chris and Emilia Harcourt did share a kiss at the cruise party that Chris had been awkwardly referencing all season. While it stops short of a full-blown declaration of love, Emilia’s admission that she 'felt something' gives Chris the emotional boost he desperately needed.

'Peacemaker' Season 2 Finale - An Ominous Cliffhanger

Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr, now in possession of Chris’s interdimensional traversal device, uses his team to explore mysterious portals. He secretly sends his findings to an incarcerated Lex Luthor, uncovering dangerous new dimensions at great cost - even losing team members like Kline, though Flag remains indifferent.

Emilia and her team eventually discover a dimension suitable for human survival, unaware then that Flag intends to use it as a prison for captured metahumans - an off-world containment plan to 'keep Earth safe.' His secret alliance with Luthor causes friction with his partner and girlfriend, Sasha Bordeaux, who breaks up with him over his ruthless methods.

Elsewhere, Adebayo finally establishes her new agency, Checkmate, with her friends joining her, including Bordeaux, Fleury, and Judomaster. It seems like a fresh start for the group - until everything changes in the closing minutes. Fact Check: Did James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Mock Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’? Here’s Truth Behind the Viral ‘Troll Monkey’ Scene!

In a shocking twist, Chris is kidnapped outside his motel room by ARGUS agents under Flag’s orders. Seeking revenge for his son’s death, Flag makes Peacemaker the first test subject to be exiled into the newly discovered dimension. The season ends on a chilling cliffhanger, with Chris alone in a strange wilderness as unseen creatures growl around him - a fittingly ominous end to a season that balanced heart, humour, and heartbreak.

'Peacemaker' Season 2 Finale - How Fans Found the Final Episode

Check out what netizens have felt about the season 2 finale episode of Peacemaker:

'Ballsy'

Everyone’s dunking on the #Peacemaker finale because not a lot happened, but I think it’s ballsy to double down on the (very moving and effective) character work rather than just build up to another big CGI fight. Fans moan when it’s predictable and they moan when it’s different. pic.twitter.com/W8xePbzc1e — David Opie (@DavidOpie) October 10, 2025

‘Long Music Video’

The entire season finale was just a long music video 😕 #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/RButeEZAnK — The Final Verdict (@final_verdict6) October 10, 2025

'I'M CRYING'

you can't even spoil this finale cos nothing happened I'M CRYING #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/ouGBejJlXV — Elie (@ElieJow) October 10, 2025

‘How Phenomenal Danielle Brooks Acting Was’

the highlight of that finale for me was how phenomenal Danielle Brooks acting was 😭😭😭 was in literal awe everytime she’s on screen, so captivating & sold those heartfelt moments like her energy in every scene is SO felt. she really brought this character to life 🫶🏾 #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/kLNLLEpJzf — JJ (@loispilled) October 10, 2025

‘Most Nothing Burger Episode Ever’

James Gunn spent the entire press tour hyping up this finale only for it to be the most nothing burger episode ever #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/vY7ouVPLwe — ໊ (@wandasattorney) October 10, 2025

‘Fckin Musical’

So the #Peacemaker finale was basically a fckin musical...he did nothing with that extra time. #PeacemakerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ifJBcWgKAW — NaomiCampbell’sHazmatSuit (@NegressElba) October 10, 2025

‘Bit All Over the Place’

I enjoyed the #Peacemaker S2 finale, but I wish Gunn didn't hype it up as much as he did. It was a bit all over the place and could've tied the season together better, but I think it succeeded with its character work. Danielle Brooks is an absolute GEM and deserves all the praise pic.twitter.com/HqHPOp2BAy — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 10, 2025

‘Would’ve Been So Good if It Had Focused on Earth X’

S2 would’ve been so good if it had focused on Earth X and the group instead of it being used as a set up for the future of DCU… Season 1 you are so missed #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/EL0wpUs8Gw — chris (@chrisdadeviant) October 10, 2025

‘Boring, Uneventful and Just Dull’

Wow... the season finale of #Peacemaker might be the most boring and disappointing episode of TV I've ever watched. Boring, uneventful and just dull. John Cena and Jennifer Holland delivered the worst performances of their careers and the whole thing was just a music video. 😭🗑️ pic.twitter.com/olhboaeYMy — CuIture Fake 🍿 (@comicxbook) October 10, 2025

‘Felt out of Place’

I’m not disappointed in the #Peacemaker finale because I expected a million cameos. It just didn’t really land for me. It had plenty of great emotional moments, but a lot of it moved too slowly and just felt out of place. It wasn’t *bad* by any means. Just… not my favorite. pic.twitter.com/XsavF7DJo1 — The Green Kasey 🎃 (@RawbertBeef) October 10, 2025

While Peacemaker Season 2’s finale may lack the explosive spectacle fans expected, it makes up for it with emotional maturity, strong performances, and a well-crafted setup for future chaos. James Gunn trades action for feelings - and in doing so, delivers a deeply human episode that feels unconventional when compared to the previous season's finale and while well-acted and directed, leaves with a sense of unfulfilment. Peacemaker is streaming in USA on HBO Max and in India on JioHotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).