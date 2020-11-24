In an astounding win for Netflix India, the acclaimed web-series Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama series in the recently concluded 48th International Emmy Awards. It is a huge win for Indian OTT space, even though some of the popular Indian web-shows and movies have been nominated for the awards. As for International Emmys 2020, actor Arjun Mathur and the series Four More Shots Please! were also nominated for Best Actor and Best Comedy Series respectively, though they didn't get the wins. Mission Over Mars, Delhi Crime and More: Indian Web-Series' Representation of Powerful, Ambitious Women is Becoming Increasingly Impressive and We Couldn't Be Happier!

Delhi Crime, created by Richie Mehta, stars Shefali Shah in the lead, along with Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Aakash Dahiya, Adil Hussain and Jaya Bhattacharya in the cast. It is set around the police investigations after the horrific 2012 Noida rape and murder of Nirbhaya.

Here's the tweet announcing the win for Delhi Crime:

Here's the Trailer of Delhi Crime:

While you are at it, also check out the full winner's list of the International Emmy Awards 2020:

Best Drama Series

Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series

Ninguem Ta Olhando (Brazil)

Best Actress

Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor

Billy Barratt - Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series

#Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur - Season 2

Best Telenovela

Orphans Of A Nation (Brazil)

Best Documentary

For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming

Vertige De La Chute (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds (Australia)

The 48th International Emmy Awards was carried out through a virtual ceremony thanks to the COVID-19 restrictions. The presenters who announced the awards were Kelsey Asbille, Indira Varma, Haluk Bilginer, Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess, Tim Daly, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Nico Tortorella and Caroline Peters.

