Richie Mehta's Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime is back with its third season. Things get more intense this time as Shefali Shah's DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team investigate a horrifying case of human trafficking, inspired by the real-life Baby Falak incident. The show, also starring Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, and Sayani Gupta, began streaming on Netflix on November 13. Netizens who have already watched the six-episode series have dropped their honest reviews on social media. ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Hunts Down Huma Qureshi’s Badi Didi in Gripping New Case (Watch Video).

‘Delhi Crime S3’ Twitter Review

Delhi Crime S3 is now available for streaming on Netflix. Netizens who have already binge-watched the show have shared their reactions online. The Shefali Shah-starrer has left fans impressed, with many calling it “dark, raw and relevant." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Delhi Crime Season 3 is brilliant. People should learn from this how to make a crime show."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Delhi Crime S3’:

Another user added, "Love. Betrayal. Truth. Justice. Obviously once u start watching you can’t be out without finishing it. #DelhiCrime Season 3." A third user praised Huma Qureshi’s standout performance in the show and said, "Not gonna lie, Huma in Delhi Crime 3 is lethal. 2025 proved she can jump between genres like it’s nothing, and DC3 is the kind of world where she can genuinely go feral. Super ready to watch her own this era." OTT Releases This Week: From ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ to ‘Jolly LLB 3’ and ‘Auntypreneur’, Power-Packed Week of Binge-Watching Bringing Crime, Comedy and Heartfelt Drama.

Netizens Share Positive Reviews for ‘Delhi Crime S3’ on X

#DelhiCrime3 @netflix Shefali Shah delivers a powerhouse performance as DIG Vartika, ACP Neeti, ASI Simran and everyone and @humasqureshi There’s a quiet intensity in her performance engaging from 1st episode till last, this is worth your time, go for it!!!!#mynetflixweekend pic.twitter.com/AEkTgvDqUU — manivannan (@manivannan1980) November 14, 2025

‘Delhi Crime S3’ Receives All the Praise

Love. Betrayal. Truth. Justice. Some series for scripts but this series is for the script n d casting. Such a powerful casting. Obviously once u start watching you can’t be out without finishing it. #DelhiCrime Season 3. pic.twitter.com/itxFlDmqcq — Pramoda (@iampramoda) November 14, 2025

'Dark, Raw and Relevant'

#DelhiCrimeSeason3OnNetflix Watched Delhi Crime Season 3 — and it's dark, raw and relevant. This season explores the grim world of human trafficking and child abuse with disturbing realism. Yes, it's not without flaws, but powerful. #ShefaliShah is once again exceptional as… pic.twitter.com/1rxafJ3sFe — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) November 13, 2025

‘Delhi Crime S3’, A Must Watch

#DelhiCrimeS3 child & women trafficking ko disturbingly real tarike se dikhata hai. Strong performances, tight episodes & smartly connected story tension banaye rakhte hain. Hard-hitting, emotional aur socially important. Ek baar zaroor dekho! 🔥 #Review #Netflix pic.twitter.com/eE4S8f0N6G — TheAbhitakes_ (@TheAbhitakes_) November 14, 2025

‘Delhi Crime S3’ Shines With Strong Performances and Socially Relevant Issues

Delhi Crime Season 3 highlights serious issues like child and girls trafficking, killing of newborn girls, childhood and forced marriages and beggar gangs. Kudos to the makers🙌🏼 — Meem (@ThisisMeem_) November 14, 2025

More About ‘Delhi Crime S3’

Delhi Crime Season 3 features Shefali Shah along with Rasika Dugal, Huma Qureshi, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, and Adil Hussain in key roles. Tanuj Chopra, who directed Dehi Crime S2, has also helmed the third instalment of the series. The case follows the Baby Falak incident of 2012, where Falak (2) was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with head injuries, human bite marks and broken limbs. She was brought to the hospital by a teenager. Suspicious medical staff quickly alerted the police, who later found out that the teenager was also exploited and a victim of a human-trafficking mafia.

