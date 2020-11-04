Karwa Chauth is being celebrated around the country today and when it comes to festivities, we know that our favourite stars love to celebrate it with full zest. Many actresses have been sharing snaps and videos from their Karwa Chauth preps but what caught our eye is Himanshi's video where she is getting henna applied on her hand. Himanshi Khurana Confirms She's Dating Asim Riaz, Speaking About Their 2 Year Age-Gap Says, 'Doesn't Matter Anymore, Look At Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.'

In the video that the actress shared yesterday, we can see Himanshi busy on her phone while her friend applies Mehendi on her hand. Her friends can be seen going gaga over this and teasing Himanshi while she laughs. The infamous wedding sing 'Din Shagna Da' also plays in the background. Himanshi also says it in the video that she is not getting married and just wants to get some Mehendi applied on her hands. From what it looks like, we think Himanshi is probably fasting for Asim and was hence the prep.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram Look at them 😂😂😂 A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Nov 3, 2020 at 10:40am PST

Only yesterday did the couple celebrate their one year anniversary. Himanshi shared an adorable picture with boyfriend Asim Riaz. The couple celebrated with a cake that had ‘Asimanshi’ written on it. Asim and Himanshi first met on the reality show last year on this day. Bigg Boss 13's Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Fashionably Chic In Their Recent Photoshoot For a Magazine.

Workwise, Himanshi and Asim have become often been seen together in several music videos. They last appeared in Afsos Karoge. Before that, the two featured together in music videos of the Arijit Singh song Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar's Kalla sohna nai.

