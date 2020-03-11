Himanshi Khurana Confirms She's Dating Asim Riaz, Speaking About Their 2 Year Age-Gap Says, 'Doesn't Matter Anymore, Look At Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas'

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits; Instagram)

After hitting headlines for their amazing chemistry in Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have now made it official that they are a couple. While Sidharth Shukla took home the winner's trophy of the season, it looks like first runner-up, Asim Riaz got lucky in love in the house. After pictures of Asim and Himanshi enjoying a coffee date in Chandigarh went viral recently, speaking to an entertainment portal, Himanshi confirmed that she is seeing Asim. This is certainly going to be a big news for their fans who had been hoping for the couple to make things official. Bigg Boss 13: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Feature in a Music Video (View Pic).

Not just this, what's even more amazing is that Himanshi also met Asim's parents and that his family has accepted her wholeheartedly. Himanshi had earlier expressed that she would take their relationship forward only after getting consent from Asim's parents and looks like the couple has now received their blessings. Speaking to SpotboyE, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed, "I met them. It was a great experience. It was only because of the show- everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it's all good."

Check Out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurran's Recent Picture Here:

While speaking about her relationship with Asim, Himanshi also spoke about their 2 year age gap. Himanshi is 2 years older to Asim and maintained that when it comes to love, age difference doesn't matter. She said, "It doesn't matter anymore. What is important is that people love each other. Look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas." Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Enjoy a Coffee Date in Chandigarh and Fans Can't Keep Calm Looking At Their Adorable Pictures!

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant did mention that the couple have no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. Asim and Himanshi are all set to be seen in Neha Kakkar's upcoming music video soon!