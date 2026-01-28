Speculation regarding a potential marriage between popular television actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi has intensified this week, following a surge of reports across social media and entertainment news outlets. While the two have maintained a close friendship for nearly two decades, recent industry buzz suggests the long-time collaborators may be preparing to take their relationship to a more personal level in 2026. Karan Wahi Birthday: A Glimpse Into His Style and Charisma on Instagram.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget To Tie the Knot Soon?

The rumours gained significant momentum recently with several media reports citing "industry sources" who claim a wedding may be on the horizon. Fans have been quick to point out the duo's increasing public appearances and their undeniable rapport, fueling a wave of excitement across platforms.

Despite the growing narrative, it is important to note that neither Jennifer Winget nor Karan Wahi has officially confirmed a romantic relationship or any plans for a wedding.

A Decades-Long Bond

The connection between Winget and Wahi dates back to 2007, when they starred together in the hit medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. Their on-screen chemistry as Dr Riddhima Gupta and Dr Siddhant Modi made them a fan-favourite pairing.

After a 14-year hiatus from working together, the duo reunited in 2024 for the legal drama series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Their performance in the web series was widely praised, reigniting interest in their off-screen dynamic. Both actors have frequently spoken about their deep mutual respect, often describing each other as "best friends" in various interviews.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi’s Personal Lives

Should the rumours prove true, this would mark the first marriage for Karan Wahi and the second for Jennifer Winget. Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012; the couple divorced in 2014. Since then, Winget has remained largely private about her personal life, focusing on a successful career that has made her one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian television. Jennifer Winget Turns 39: Karan Wahi Drops Special Birthday Post for His Raisinghani vs Raisinghani Co-Star, Says ‘We Share Something Very Special’ (View Pics).

At present, the reports of a wedding remain speculative. While the Tellyville rumour mill is working at full capacity, there has been no official statement from the actors' representatives or families. Until a formal announcement is made, the news continues to be classified as industry conjecture rather than confirmed fact.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

