Jennifer Winget To Marry Singapore-Based Businessman William Ishmael in Christian Wedding? Here’s What We Know

Indian television sensation Jennifer Winget is reportedly preparing to marry her Singapore-based businessman boyfriend, William Ishmael. Reports circulating widely on June 7th and 8th, 2026, suggest that the 41-year-old actress, known for her roles in popular shows like Beyhadh and Bepannah, has accepted Ishmael's proposal during a recent holiday, and wedding preparations are now in full swing. Who Are Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget? Actors Debunk Wedding Rumours After ‘Fake News’ Claims Go Viral.

Jennifer Winget Set to Marry Businessman Boyfriend William Ishmael Soon

The news of Jennifer Winget's impending marriage has sent waves of excitement among her fans. According to sources close to the actress, Jennifer and William Ishmael are deeply happy together. "Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic," a source was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times. The same source confirmed that William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes, prompting immediate wedding planning.

While a definitive wedding date has not yet been publicly announced, discussions are reportedly underway for a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple is said to be considering two potential timelines for their special day: either September-October 2026 or December 2026-January 2027. Venues are currently being scouted, and Jennifer herself is reportedly actively involved in the preparations, shortlisting vendors and even creating an elaborate mood board for the celebrations.

Close friends of the alleged couple, including industry figures like Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh, are reportedly aware of their wedding plans.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael, Jennifer Winget's rumoured fiancé, is a Singapore-based businessman who maintains a notably low profile. He is not from the entertainment industry and reportedly keeps his social media presence private.

Details about William Ishmael's professional background have emerged through various reports:

Current Role: Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group in Singapore, a position he has held since October 2022.

Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group in Singapore, a position he has held since October 2022. Past Experience: He has a decade of experience at UBS Investment Bank, specialising in trading and foreign exchange markets.

He has a decade of experience at UBS Investment Bank, specialising in trading and foreign exchange markets. Education: Holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from the University of York, which he completed between 2002 and 2005.

Jennifer has reportedly been seen travelling to Singapore frequently in recent months, spending time with William away from the public eye.

The Spark That Ignited Rumours

Speculation about Jennifer Winget's personal life intensified a few weeks ago after she commented on a wedding choreography reel, playfully asking for an "intro lesson." Eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on this, further fueling rumours when it was noticed that the actress had begun following several wedding-themed social media pages.

Jennifer Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover from April 2012 to 2014. Following her divorce, she has largely kept her romantic relationships private. Earlier this year, there were rumours linking her with her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi, but Wahi swiftly dismissed these as "rubbish." Is Jennifer Winget Getting Married Soon? ‘Beyhadh’ Actress Sparks Wedding Rumours With Social Media Activity.

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget was recently seen in the 2024 SonyLIV series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani alongside Karan Wahi. She is also slated to make her Netflix debut later in 2026 with a mystery thriller series titled Talaash: A Mother's Search, which also features Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).