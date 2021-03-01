IN10 Media Network launched its general entertainment channel Ishara - Zindagi Ka Nazara today. It's a 24X7 channel that is available on major DTH and cable networks. It's launching with several shows namely Paapnashini Ganga, Janani, AgniVayu, Humkadam and more. The channel promises to have shows that tell different stories in unique templates to help its audience get a new nazariya (Point Of View). Gurdip Punjj Take on ‘Pawri ho Rahi Hai’: Actress Invites Fans to ‘Party’ on Her New Show ‘Humkadam’ on Ishara TV Channel

Janani has Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead who goes from being a dependent person to a successful independent woman. It's a story about a woman's courage to fight all odds and emerge victorious in a men-dominated world. Humkadam takes an interesting spin on the saas-bahu TV routine with two women trying to find a common ground despite being completely opposite of each other.

Check out how you can subscribe to the channel here...

#Ishara channel will be available across all leading DTH and Local Cable Service providers from 1st March onwards. CALL YOUR SERVICE PROVIDER NOW!#ZindagiKaNazara @in10_media pic.twitter.com/vdev6ursJe — Ishara Channel (@IsharaChannel) February 27, 2021

Here're some of the offerings from the channel

Aaj se badlega Zindagi Ka Har Nazara… Don’t forget to tune-in to #Ishara from 7 PM onwards.#ZindagiKaNazara @in10_media pic.twitter.com/GVrTK8XR2d — Ishara Channel (@IsharaChannel) March 1, 2021

Tune-in to the channel today for some epic shows from 7 pm onwards. You now know how to subscribe to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).