The excitement is back as Bigg Boss Tamil returns with its ninth season, promising drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. This year, the show is set to premiere on Sunday, with popular actor Vijay Sethupathi stepping in as the host. After months of speculation and leaked reports, the makers have officially confirmed 21 contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house. The lineup features a vibrant mix of actors, influencers, dancers and TV personalities, bringing a perfect balance of glamour, talent and entertainment. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Vijay Sethupathi Returns To Host Popular Reality Show, Show to Premiere on THIS Date (See Post)

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Full List of 21

Here’s the complete line-up, read here:

Aadhirai Soundarajan

Known for her role as Yamuna in the hit serial Mahanadhi, Aadhirai also appeared in Bigil, Varalaru Mukkiyam and Theerkadarishi.

Apsara CJ

A Trivandrum-based model, Apsara has been gaining popularity on social media.

Ashwini Aanandita

Familiar to Tamil TV audiences, Ashwini starred in Namma Veetu Ponnu and Thangamagal. She has also appeared in web series like Uppu Puli Kaaram and reality shows such as Dance Jodi Dance.

Aurora Sinclair

An aspiring actress, model and influencer, Aurora has made a name with short films and music videos.

Diwakar

Also called the “Watermelon Star,” Diwakar gained fame with his quirky and humorous videos online.

Janani Ashok Kumar

Janani is known for her roles in serials like Sembaruthi and Vera Maari Office.

Kamarudin Kumaran

An actor from Mahanadhi, Kamarudin is admired for his emotional and intense performances.

Kani Thiru

Winner of Cooku With Comali 2 and daughter of National Award-winning director Agathiyan, Kani has also acted in projects like Parachute and Valli Mayil.

Malini Jeevarathnam

A filmmaker-actor and queer rights activist, Malini adds a bold, meaningful voice to the show.

Manjunathan (Kongu Manjunathan)

A witty debate speaker and talk show regular, Manjunathan is known for his sharp humour and fearless opinions.

Praveen Gandhi

A celebrated filmmaker, Praveen directed films like Ratchagan and Jodi.

Praveen Raj Devasagayam

Actor-comedian Praveen Raj has acted in serials like Eeramaana Rojave and Bharathi Kannamma. Known for his comic timing and vibrant personality.

Ramya Joo

A professional dancer skilled in classical and modern styles, Ramya has impressed audiences with her disciplined performances and energy.

Roshan A

Actor and influencer Roshan gained fame through the web series Heartbeat 2. Known for his calm demeanor and emotional intensity.

Sabari Nadhan

Best known for his role as Sakthi in Ponni, Sabari has anchoring experience and a confident presence.

Subiksha Krishnan

An actress and Bharatanatyam dancer, Subiksha has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films like Kadugu and Anjada Gandu.

Viyana

A model-turned-actress with a growing fan base, Viyana is known for her fashion sense and confidence. She is expected to be one of the most glamorous and talked-about contestants.

Vinoth Babu

Television actor Vinoth Babu gained fame with Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum and Thendral Vandhu Ennai Thodum. He also won Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 2.

VJ Parvathy

Host, actress and content creator Parvathy is known for her resilience, seen in Survivor Tamil.

VJ Shobana

An engineer-turned-actress, Shobana shot to fame with Muthazhagu and is a familiar face on Vijay TV.

Vyishali Kemkar

A bold and fun-loving social media influencer, Vyishali rose to fame through Cooku With Comali.

Vijay Sethupathi Returns to Host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

About 'Bigg Boss Tamil 9'

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream on JioHotstar Tamil from today onward, October 5 at 6 PM. Ahead of its premiere, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is set to deliver high entertainment, strong emotions, and plenty of surprises for viewers this season.

