Here’s the good news on the first day of the second month of the year! Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have welcomed their second child, and it is a baby boy! Heartiest congratulations to the couple. The actor-comedian took to Twitter to share the good news and since then fans have been dropping congratulatory messages to the couple. Kapil, while announcing about the arrival of his baby boy, has also confirmed that both the mother and son are doing fine. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Second Baby, View Baby Bump Pics and Video Here.

Kapil Sharma wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.” Suniel Shetty, Saina Nehwal, Mukesh Chhabra and many others have congratulated Kapil and his wife Ginni. Kapil Sharma's Anniversary Wish For Wifey Ginni Chatrath Is Cheeky and Cute At Best.

Kapil Sharma On The Arrival Of His Son

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in December 2018. The adorable couple was blessed with a baby girl named Anayra on December 10, 2019. It was just a few days ago when Kapil had shared that he would be taking a ‘small break’ from The Kapil Sharma Show as he wants to be there with his wife and welcome their second child. We once again express our heartfelt congratulations to Ginni and Kapil Sharma on the arrival of their little bundle of love!

