And it’s happy times in the Sharma household. Comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to add on to their family of 3. Ginni is expecting the couple’s second child, Kapil will soon become a father and both Kapil’s mom and Ginni’s parents will become grandparents again and we can’t be any happier for them. While Kapil and Ginni have once again chosen to keep this news a secret, pictures of Ginni with a baby bump were seen during a video taken during Karwa Chauth. Kapil Sharma Shares First Adorable Pictures of His Baby Girl, Anayra Sharma.

Comedian and Kapil’s good friend Bharti Singh has taken to Instagram to post a video from Karwa Chauth where Ginni is seen in a pretty purple suit, covering her bump with her heavy dupatta. In fact, in a recent Diwali post on Instagram as well, Ginni was seen standing behind a chair while posing with Kapil and his mom. Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Body Shamed For Post Pregnancy Weight Gain.

Check Out the Photo Below:

Ginni Chatrath Expecting Second Baby With Kapil Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bharti and a few of Kapil's near and dear ones celebrated Karwa Chauth together and during Bharti's live where she was showing her followers her outfit and the prep done for the ritual, Ginni made an appearance in the video at 9:36.

Check Out Bharti Singh's Instagram Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Sources close to Kapil confirmed to Bombay Times that Kapil and Ginni are indeed expecting their second baby and Ginni is due in Jnuary 2021. Also, Kapil's mother and Ginni's family have flown in from Punjab to be by Ginni's side, who is in her last trimester. On the work front, along with hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil will also be making his digital debut soon. Congratulations Kapil and Ginni!

