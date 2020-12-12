Comedian Kapil Sharma has been a part of the news for both good and bad reasons. After a rather public downfall, the actor-comedian emerged as a better man in 2018 and also went on to settle down in life with his long-term partner Ginni Chatrath. The pair tied the knot in Sikh and Hindu wedding ceremonies on December 12 in Jalandhar. And soon life fell un line for Kapil, who went on to welcome his first off-spring, a baby girl names Anayra with Ginni. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Wedding Anniversary: 7 Photos of the Couple That'll Make You Say ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’!.

And amidst rumours of Kapil and Ginni expecting baby number two, the pair not only celebrated Anayra's first birthday a few days back, but celebrate their second anniversary on December 12. However, it is a working anniversary for Kapil Sharma. And in a cheeky post, Kapil Sharma wished his wife in a cutesy way possible. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Second Baby, View Baby Bump Pics and Video Here.

Check It Out Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil penned, "Sorry baby @ginnichatrath m working on our anniversary 🙈 gift dena hai to kamana b to padega 🙈🙈🙈 #happyanniversary my love ❤️ see u in the evening 🤗🎂🧿." Of course, a cheeky wish was expected from Kapil Sharma, given he is Indian's no.1 comedian. Happy Anniversary Kapil and Ginni. Here's wishing them many more such anniversaries for them to come.

