Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review: There is a moment in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 when Kapil Sharma steps onto a stage and delivers an impassioned sermon on secularism, religious harmony, and social acceptance. I genuinely wanted to applaud - even if the character does it to mask his own polygamy, even if the film clings to a tired 1990s Govinda-style comic sensibility without the sparkle of a Kader Khan screenplay.

But the discourse around our constitutional values has sunk so low in mainstream Bollywood that I am willing to take what I can get, even from a Kapil Sharma film that often feels like an inflated spin-off of his television work.

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Movie Review - The Plot

The premise follows Mohan (Sharma), who has been in love with Saniya (Hira Warina, formerly Warina Hussain) for 16 years but has never managed to marry her due to religious differences. In circumstances too tangled to recount without a flowchart, Mohan’s attempt to wed his forbidden girlfriend results instead in him marrying three women - Ruhi (Ayesha Khan), Meera (Tridha Chaudhary), and Jenny (Parul Gulati) - each from a different religious background.

What follows is a frantic juggle of disguises, alibis, and domestic logistics, aided by his friend Hubby (Manjot Singh, who does what he can with yet another best-friend role that has overstayed its welcome). All the while, Mohan is still trying to secure a future with the woman he actually loves.

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Movie Review - Dated Dad Jokes That Occasionally Make You Laugh

The first Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon became a respectable box-office hit, largely because audiences were curious to see how a massively successful television comedian would translate to the big screen. It was not his cinematic debut, but it was his first outing as a leading man. That was 2015. A decade has passed, and the novelty has evaporated. Sharma remains a favourite among television audiences, and he continues to thrive on Netflix with his show’s repeat seasons. As a performer, he is naturally witty and likeable - his wisecracks often land - but the ecosystem around him seldom matches his comic instincts.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, written and directed by Anukalp Goswami (a key creative force behind The Kapil Sharma Show), plays like an extension of that format. There are undeniably funny stretches: Mohan breaking into a bhajan-style rendition of "Happy Birthday" after losing track of whom he is lying to; a police station sequence between Sushant Singh and Anil Charanjeett that evokes the single, widely remembered comic highlight of the Malayalam film Oppam. A blood donation scene was also quite funny.

Several actors, particularly Vipin Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra and Sushant Singh, elevate the humour with sharp timing. Sharma is in good form whenever the film allows him to be funny, though he appears slightly detached and uncomfortable in the dramatic and romantic beats.

The late Asrani appears too - one of his final performances before Ikkis (which will also feature the late Dharmendra), that's also due later this year. As always, he reminds you that his presence alone could make even middling material land with charm.

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Movie Review - Poorly Written Female Characters

The women, however, are given an inexcusably raw deal. The screenplay contorts itself into knots to justify their involvement, essentially rehashing the structure of the first film: a hero marrying three women by accident while pining for a fourth. The reasoning is regressive and lazy - one woman marries Mohan because she is twice divorced, another because he is unconscious, and another because her boyfriend abandons her at the altar. Considering the gendered punchlines that fuel Sharma’s shows, the writing of these female characters is sadly consistent with that worldview: devoid of agency and built on convenience.

The script, in its frantic pursuit of humour, repeatedly forgets its own setups. Mohan agrees to convert to Islam to marry Saniya, but the film never shows how he approaches this life-altering decision - he simply appears in a skullcap in the next scene. Saniya’s parents barely react when their daughter goes missing, when they meet her finally, and when their son-in-law wants to get married to two of their daughters. A narrative thread implies the possibility of sexual assault, yet when the truth was about to emerge as to what happened to that person, the moment dissolves into another gag, stripped of any emotional or ethical weight. And the fact that Mohan is beaten unconscious and forcibly married by his own parents - only for him to shrug it off - remains unacknowledged in any meaningful way. ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Song ‘Phurr’: Honey Singh and Kapil Sharma Bring High-Energy Dance Vibes in This Peppy Track.

Still, amid this scattershot comedy and stunted storytelling leading to a climax that is the crowning glory of all its flaws, it is difficult not to appreciate Sharma’s repeated insistence on messaging around religious harmony and unity in diversity. Of course, the film’s secularism extends beyond its speeches to its roast humour; it mocks religion, gender, region, and accent with equal opportunity. Though by the time Jamie Lever unleashes her umpteenth exaggerated Bengali accent, I had surrendered my molars to the grind.

PS: The film is set in Bhopal. The leads are Bhopali. So why is the imagination song - Yo Yo Honey Singh’s "Phurrr" - a Punjabi track? And why does it appear twice with the same visuals?

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a messy comedy that stumbles through its own contrivances but occasionally strikes a nerve with its inclusive messaging and stray moments of genuine wit. It is neither a reinvention of Kapil Sharma nor an upgrade on the first film, yet its intermittent laughs and odd flashes of sincerity keep it from collapsing entirely.

Rating: 1.5

