It is always a treat to the fans when the stars post about their babies! TV actor and host Kapil Sharma's baby has also been receiving loads of love from the fans. His daughter Anayra, makes rare glimpse on his social media feed but when she does, she is capable of attracting multiple heart eyed emojis with her cuteness! Recently, the TV star shared his picture with her and it is so adorable! The Kapil Sharma Show: On Independence Day 2020, Composer Duo Salim-Sulaiman Spill the Beans On How Chak De India's Title Song Was Made.

The TKSS host took to Instagram to share a casual snap of himself with his baby girl. He had nothing but gratitude in his heart for his beautiful angel. In the caption, he wrote, "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude." Check out the post below.

Kapil Sharma's Post:

Meanwhile, fans are pouring love on the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. After a break during lockdown, the shoot of the comedy chat show resumed with a bang with celebs descending on the show. The recent guests on the show included music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, cast of Avrodh, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, Sonu Sood to name a few.

