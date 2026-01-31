Yuzvendra Chahal Drops a Comment on Viral AI 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3' Posters Featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash, Shefali Bagga Alongside the Cricketer

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again captured social media attention, not for his exploits on the pitch, but for his quick-witted response to viral AI-generated posters. The images, which parodied the Bollywood film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, featured Chahal alongside his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted with Shefali Bagga Days After 'Mutual Unfollow' with RJ Mahvash (Watch Video).

Instead of ignoring the parody, the leg-spinner leaned into the joke, winning over fans with his characteristically dry sense of humour. The posters, created by a digital artist using artificial intelligence, were titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3, a nod to the 2015 comedy film starring Kapil Sharma about a man juggling three wives.

The fictional "cast" on the posters included Chahal’s ex-wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, alongside radio personality RJ Mahvash and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga. Both Mahvash and Bagga have been subjects of recent social media speculation regarding the cricketer’s personal life.

After the posters gained significant traction on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Chahal personally commented on one of the viral posts. "2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time" (two or three names are still missing, admin), Chahal wrote, followed by a laughing emoji. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Quote on Silence Amid Rumours of Fallout With RJ Mahvash After Instagram Unfollow (View Post).

Yuzvendra Chahal's Comment

Source: Instagram/vijaycreationn

The Viral AI Posters

Source: Instagram/vijaycreationn

The self-deprecating response quickly went viral, with fans praising the cricketer for his ability to handle online gossip and "trolling" with a light-hearted attitude. The original creator of the images reportedly updated the posts following the cricketer’s interaction.

AI-posters on instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VijayKumar Baria (@vijaycreationn)

The viral moment comes during a period of heightened public interest in Chahal's private life. Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025, the cricketer has been frequently featured in tabloid reports. Recent speculation was fuelled after fans noticed Chahal and RJ Mahvash had unfollowed each other on Instagram, a common modern indicator of a personal rift. Shortly thereafter, Chahal was photographed dining in Mumbai with Shefali Bagga, leading to further rumours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).