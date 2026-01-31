Indore, January 31: Ranjeet Singh (Ranjit Singh), the Indore traffic policeman who achieved national fame for his Michael Jackson-inspired moonwalk while directing traffic, has been demoted to the rank of constable. The disciplinary action, finalised on January 29, follows a departmental inquiry into allegations of inappropriate behaviour and "social media indiscipline." Singh, who had been serving as an officiating Head Constable since 2021, has been stripped of his higher rank and returned to his original substantive post.

The Allegations Against Ranjeet Singh: Inappropriate Messages and Pressure

The controversy stems from a series of allegations made by a woman from Mumbai, who is reportedly a social media influencer. ‘Wish You Lot of Success’, Rohit Sharma Leaves a Special Note and Autograph for Indore’s Beloved Dancing Traffic Cop.

According to her online testimony and shared screenshots:

Obscene Chats: The woman accused Singh of sending inappropriate and "obscene" messages through social media platforms.

Pressure to Meet: She alleged that Singh pressured her to visit Indore and offered to personally arrange her flight tickets and accommodation for the trip.

Systemic Misconduct: Following the initial viral video by the woman in late 2025, other users reportedly came forward with similar claims of unsolicited messaging.

Initially, Singh denied the charges, labelling them a "publicity stunt" intended to tarnish his reputation and gain followers. However, an internal investigation led by Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya found his conduct to be in violation of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules.

Madhya Pradesh Police Shares Post About Indore's Viral 'Dancing Cop' Ranjeet Singh

Who is Ranjeet Singh?

Ranjeet Singh became a household name across India for transforming the stressful task of traffic management into a performance.

The "Moonwalk" Cop: Operating primarily at the busy High Court Square in Indore, he used dance moves to manage vehicle flow, earning praise for his energy and unique approach.

Celebrity Status: His viral videos led to appearances on major television programs, including The Kapil Sharma Show , and he was frequently invited by other states, including the Ladakh Police, to conduct training sessions on engaging with the public.

Accolades: Before his demotion, Singh had received over 150 awards and amassed millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Departmental Action and Indiscipline

Senior police officials emphasised that the demotion was not solely based on the woman's complaint but also on broader "indiscipline" regarding his social media presence. Officials noted that several of Singh's recent "reels" and posts were deemed inconsistent with the professional standards expected of a police officer. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that the officiating rank of Head Constable of Ranjeet Singh was a performance-based elevation that has now been nullified due to professional misconduct. Independence Day 2023: Indore Cop Dances With Zeal and Enthusiasm to Patriotic Song at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally, Watch Viral Video.

Singh was previously removed from active field duty and "line attached" during the investigation to ensure an unbiased probe. While he remains in the force as a constable, he is currently restricted from the high-profile traffic duties that made him famous.

