Actress Karishma Tanna has extended greetings for the New Year, and thanked her fans for being part of her journey, wishing for a fantastic year filled with love, and endless possibilities. Karishma is known for her work in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkusum, Baal Veer, Guilty Minds, and others. Karishma Tanna Gets Nominated for Best Lead Actress for Scoop at Busan Film Festival, Hails Her Role as Enriching Experience.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma, who enjoys 7.6 million followers, shared a string of pictures, wherein she can be seen smiling candidly, wearing a white sweater, and blue denims. She opted for neutral makeup and kept her hair open. The post was captioned as: "Happy New year everyone 'May this New Year bring you joy, success, and countless beautiful moments! Thank you for being a part of my journey. Here's to a fantastic year ahead filled with love, happiness, and endless possibilities. Happy New Year to all my wonderful Instagram fam #HappyNewYear #2024'."

Karishma Tanna's Instagram Post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karishma played the lead in the crime drama Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Her character Jagruti Pathak, a senior crime reporter, was based on Jigna Vora.

