Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda kicked off 2024 with a refreshing start, sharing pictures of herself in a stylish black bikini while relaxing in the swimming pool. Radiating 'happy vibes' through her infectious smile, Kriti expressed her New Year resolution in the post, aiming for peace of mind, love, prosperity, gratitude, and hard work in 2024. The post's caption reflected her anticipation for the new year, stating, "To peace of mind, love, prosperity, gratitude, and hard work. I look forward to you 2024." Kriti Kharbanda Shares a Stunning Throwback Picture, Says Laughter Is Like the Windshield Wiper.

Check Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)