It’s clearly women power on Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 as after Nazia Nasim and Mohit Sharma, the quiz show will now witness its third female crorepati on November 25, 2020. Anupa Das who hails from Bastar, Chhattisgarh is going to win big. The 42-year-old is a teacher by profession. As per the promo shared by the makers, we see Anupa surpassing the Rs 1 crore question and then moving to Rs 7 crore question. Well, it’ll be really interesting to see if she cracks the Rs 7 crore question or quits by taking home a crore. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mohita Sharma Becomes the Second Crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s Show After Nazia Nasim (Watch Video).

In the video, we see Big B shouting Rs 1 crore when Anupa answers the 15th question correctly. The smile and tears on Anupa’s face say it all that how much she needs the money to pay for her I’ll mother’s expenses. FYI, her maa has been suffering from gall bladder cancer. Ahead, we also get to see a little glimpse where Das expresses how Mumbai turned into quite a supportive place for her. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim Wins Rs 1 Crore, Becomes the First Crorepati of the Season on Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Reality Game Show (Watch Video).

Earlier, the first and second crorepati namely Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma had not tackled the Rs 7 crore question and took home the prize money of Rs 1 crore. Well, now we need to see what will be the fate of Anupa Das, the third crorepati on KBC 12. Stay tuned!

