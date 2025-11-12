Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to charm fans with his signature charisma and exceptional hosting skills in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. In an upcoming episode, the legendary actor will welcome some of the country’s biggest stand-up comedians, including Abhishek Upmanyu, Harsh Gujral, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Ravi Gupta, for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, fun, and lively banter. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Siddharth Sharma Wins INR 12.50 Lakh, Quits on INR 25 Lakh Question – Can You Answer the One That Stumped Him?.

Amitabh Bachchan Tries Stand-Up Comedy for First Time

In a recent promo shared by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen taking the mic as he performs a stand-up act for the first time on Indian television. His punches leave the audience laughing out loud.

Stand-Up Comedian Light Up ‘KBC17’

Another promo opens with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Ravi Gupta, saying, “I would like to change the environment a bit and welcome four renowned stalwarts of stand-up comedy to the show.”

Harsh Gujral and Other Comedians React to Big B Trying His Hand on Stand-Up Comedy

After gracing the hot seat alongside Ravi Gupta, Harsh Gujral was thoroughly impressed by Amitabh Bachchan's comic act. In his signature humorous style, he praised Big B, saying, “Sir, aap acting ke Badshah ho, singing bhi kar lete hai, aap ne aaj stand-up bhi kar liya aaj. Hum log gaav chale jaate hai.” (You are the king of acting, you can also sing, and now you’ve done stand-up comedy. I think we all should go back to our village). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Loses INR 12.50 Lakh Question Despite Using Two Lifelines - Can You Answer This Freedom Struggle Trivia That Stumped Her?.

Amitabh Bachchan’s FIRST Ever Stand-Up Comedy on National Television

How To Watch ‘KBC17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 started on August 11, 2025. The fan-favourite quiz show airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

