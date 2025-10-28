The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 kicked off with host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming roll over contestant Sneha from Deoghar, Jharkhand, to the hot seat. A homemaker, Sneha, expressed her desire to start a food truck using her winnings from the show. She walked away with INR 7.5 lak,h a respectable sum to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Station Master Himanshu Shekhar Stuns Everyone by Winning INR 7.5 Lakh After a Dull Start – Here’s the Tough Question That Made Him Quit.

Sneha, who appeared on KBC17 with her husband, shared with Big B that she is a homemaker but dreams of starting her own food truck someday. She joined the show hoping to win enough money to turn that dream into reality. During the conversation, Neha charmingly remarked that no matter how bad one’s mood is, there’s nothing in this world that a plate of chatpata pani puri can’t fix. After an impressive display of knowledge and confidence, Sneha decided to quit the game when she reached the INR 12.5 lakh question, walking away with INR 7.5 lakh. Following her exit, contestant Atul Khati took the hot seat next.

Atul Khatri Quits Wins INR 12.5 Lakh

Atul Khatri, a farmer, opened up about his farming journey. He revealed that he helps his father manage their field, which is what he does for a living. However, his game left everyone impressed. After a slow start, Atul reached the Super Sandook. But he got stuck at the INR 25 lakh question with no lifelines left. Atul decided not to risk his winnings and quit the show. Wondering what the challenging question was?

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

The INR 25 lakh question of today's KBC17 episode was: In the Valmiki Ramayana, Rishi Sarabhanga directed Lord Rama to whose ashram when Lord Rama asked him about a place to stay?

The options provided were:

A. Rishi Bhrigu

B. Rishi Atri

C. Rishi Sutikshna

D. Rishi Rishyashringa

After Atul quit the game, Big B informed the contestants that the right answer was Option C, Rishi Sutikshna. FYI, when Lord Rama arrived to meet Rishi Sarbhanga, the sage was on the verge of shedding his mortal body to ascend to Brahmalok. After meeting Lord Rama, he directed him to meet his disciple, Rishi Sutikshna, who would guide him further. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Comedian Krushna Abhishek Dances to ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Calls It His INR 100 Crore Moment.

Watch ‘KBC17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

