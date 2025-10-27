Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11, 2025. So far, the popular quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been captivating viewers with its thought-provoking questions, heartfelt contestant stories and Big B's signature charm. The latest episode (October 27) of KBC17 saw Himanshu Shekhar on the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Comedian Krushna Abhishek Dances to ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Calls It His INR 100 Crore Moment.

The latest episode of KBC17 saw Himanshu Shekhar from Bihar take the hot seat. The contestant works as a railway station master. His journey was a complete rollercoaster, with many in the audience believing he would exit the show early, and for a moment, it almost seemed true. However, Himanshu proved everyone wrong and went on to take home INR 7.5 lakh after failing to answer the INR 12.5 lakh question correctly.

Contestant Himanshu Shekhar Wins INR 7.5lakh Question

After exhausting all his lifelines by the INR 50,000 question, everyone thought it was game over for Himanshu. But he managed to steer his way through with his knowledge and made it to the INR 5 lakh Super Sandook question. He answered all the questions correctly and even renewed his Audience Poll lifeline, which helped him win INR 7.5 lakh. However, he got stuck on the INR 12.5 lakh question and decided to quit the show.

The challenging INR 12.5 lakh question of today's KBC17 episode was: Irfaan Ali, a person of Indian origin, was re-elected as the President of which country in 2025?

The options provided were:

A. Barbados

B. Guyana

C. Maldives

D. Seychelles

Before leaving the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked Himanshu to pick a random answer to the question. He chose Barbados, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Guyana. FYI, Mohamed Irfaan Ali was sworn in as the 10th President of Guyana in 2020. He won a second term in the general election held in September 2025.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The quiz show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

