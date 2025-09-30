CISF officer Aditya Kumar was the first contestant to attempt the INR 1 crore question on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He correctly answered the question and also attempted the INR 7 crore question, but quit after failing to answer it. Now, KBC17 has got another contestant who attempted the INR 1 crore question. Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad, a roller coaster contestant, took over the hot seat in today’s episode of the quiz show. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 7 Crore Question That Season’s FIRST Crorepati Aditya Kumar Couldn’t Answer?.

From Fields of Sambhaji Nagar to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Hot Seat

Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad, hailing from Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, took over the hot seat in today's (September 30) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. A passionate cricket fan, he introduced himself as a farmer earning just INR 4,000–5,000 per month. He shared that although he dreamed of becoming a cricketer, his family couldn’t afford to support his passion, forcing him to give it up. He even had to discontinue his studies after pre-university.

Determined to give his children a better life, Kailas vowed not to let them face the same struggles. He plans to use his earnings from the show to fund their education, so they can dream freely and work hard to achieve whatever they wish.

Kailas Rambhau Kuntewad Attempts INR 1 crore Question

Kailas’ game was undoubtedly one of the highlights of this season of KBC17. He played with confidence throughout, even answering the INR 25 lakh question without hesitation. The INR 50 lakh question was fairly easy for him since it was about cricket. With two lifelines still in hand, Kailas attempted the INR 1 crore question but chose to quit after being unable to guess the answer.

The INR 1 crore question of today's KBC17 epiosde was, Located in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, whom does the painting titled 'Invention of the Printing Press' by Vivian Forbes represent?

The options provided were:

A. Johann Fust

B. William Caxton

C. Johannes Gutenberg

D. Richard M Hoe

(Photo Credit: Sony LIV)

Despite using both his remaining lifelines (50-50 and Sanket Suchak), Kailas failed to answer the question and decided to quit the game and not risk his winnings. Before exiting the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked him to make a random guess at the question. Surprisingly, Kailas picked the correct answer, but he had already quit with INR 50 lakh in hand. He received a standing ovation from the audience and Big B before leaving KBC17.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

