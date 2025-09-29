The 17th season of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to draw viewers to the personal journeys of contestants reflecting the aspirations of millions across India. The emotional journey of contestants, along with the intellectual questions, makes KBC one of the most loved shows in the country. The latest season of the popular quiz show began on August 14, and so far, only one contestant has become a crorepati. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Ashish Sharma, Who Works in Rajasthan CM’s Office, Loses INR 12.5 Lakh After Wrong Answer – Do You Know the Answer?.

Contestant Avneesh Kaur Bhatia Shares Her Journey

In the September 29 episode of the show, Avneesh Kaur Bhatia from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, took the hot seat. She bravely opened up about the challenges she has faced, having lost her left leg below the knee in an accident at the age of 14. Her mother fondly recalled her childhood, describing Avneesh as a cheerful and lively girl who radiated happiness. The accident brought immense difficulties, and it seemed to dim some of her early spark. Yet, seeing her today, her journey inspired everyone around her.

Avneesh Kaur Bhatia Wins INR 2 Lakh Before Quitting

On Monday’s episode, Avneesh confidently answered every question and walked away with INR 2 lakh in winnings. However, her run came to a halt at the 9th question. By then, she had only one lifeline left - the Sanket Suchak, but even that couldn’t help her tackle the tricky question worth INR 3 lakh. Amitabh Bachchan then presented the question, which read: A massive earthquake near which country's Kamchatka peninsula led to tsunami warnings being issued in July 2025?

(Photo Credit: Sony LIV)

The options provided were:

A. Indonesia

B. Chile

C. Russia

D. Japan

The Sanket Suchak lifeline revealed that this country collaborated with India to develop the BrahMos supersonic missile. Avneesh had no clue about the answer and didn’t want to take the risk. Big B then allowed her to quit, and the contestant walked away with INR 2 lakh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Carpenter Contestant Chhinder Pal Misses Chance To Become Second Crorepati of the Season Due to THIS Question – Can You Get It Right?.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch ‘KBC17’

Watch Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the quiz show anytime on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).