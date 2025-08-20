Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off on August 11, 2025. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has returned to the iconic quiz show to take charge of hosting duties. The new season kicked off with high spirits, and contestants are giving their all to claim the big prize. Within just 10 days of its commencement, KBC17 has already found its first crorepati. The makers had revealed on social media that Uttarakhand’s CISF officer Aditya Kumar won INR 1 crore. He also attempts the game's final INR 7 crore question in the episode, but does he succeed at it? Let's find out! ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Uttarakhand’s Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati of ‘KBC 17’, Wins INR 1 Crore – Can He Conquer the Rs 7 Crore Question? (Watch Promo).

CISF Officer Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati of ‘KBC17’

During episode 8 of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Aditya Kumar attempted the INR 50 lakh question, which he answered correctly with the help of the Sanket Suchak lifeline. He then took a huge risk and went on to win the INR 1 crore question by using his last lifeline, 50-50, becoming the first crorepati of KBC 17. Aditya was overjoyed upon learning that he had achieved the milestone. Along with the cash prize, he was also given the option to choose from three cars offered by the show’s sponsor, Maruti Suzuki.

The INR 1 crore question of KBC 17 was "Which of the these elements is named after the scientist who isolated Plutonium, the element that was used to make the first atomic bomb?"

The options provided were:

A. Seaborgium

B. Einsteinium

C. Meitnerium

D. Bohrium

Aditya Kumar used his last lifeline, 50-50, for the question. Option B and C were removed, after which he selected Option A, Seaborgium, which was the right answer.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘KBC17’

Aditya Kumar Attempts KBC17’s First INR 7 Crore Question

While Aditya’s sharp knowledge helped him throughout the game, the ultimate prize was still at stake. Amitabh Bachchan asked him the final question worth INR 7 crore. However, despite his wealth of knowledge, the CISF officer could not answer the extremely tricky Question 15 of KBC17. With no lifelines left, Aditya Kumar made the smart choice to quit the show and walk away with INR 1 crore. But what was the question?

The first INR 7 crore question of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 was, "Which Japanese artist visited India in the 1930s and painted a celebrated series depicting the Taj Mahal , the Sanchi Stupa and the Ellora Caves?

The options provided were:

A. Hiroshima Sugimoto

B. Hiroshi Senju

C. Hiroshi Yoshida

D. Hiroshi Nakajima

The INR 7 Crore Question Asked to Aditya Kumar on ‘KBC17’

Aditya Kumar could not come to a conclusion and, with no options left, decided to quit the show. After he walked away from the game, Big B asked him to make a guess, to which Aditya chose option D: Hiroshi Nakajima. Big B then said that Aditya had made the right decision by quitting and revealed that the correct answer was Hiroshi Yoshida. He further explained that Yoshida was a woodblock painter who had travelled across India in 1930.

Before making his exit, Aditya Kumar made a request to Amitabh Bachchan, which he obviously couldn’t deny. He asked the cinema great to send his regards to one of his close friends, and Big B happily obliged. ‘Some Routines That Were There Earlier’: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Ageing Struggles, Needing ‘Handle Bars’ for Balance, and Life’s Slowed-Down Pace.

How To Watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday from 9 pm to 10:30 pm. Viwers can also stream it on the Sony LIV app.

