Amitabh Bachchan's charm and wit once again became the highlight of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 as he cracked a lighthearted joke about his wife, veteran actor-politician Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Funny Moment With Contestant Asha Dhiryan

In the recent episode, the megastar was seen interacting with contestant Asha Dhiryan, whom he described as an “adbhut mahila” (wonderful woman). Their cheerful exchange soon turned into a laughter-filled moment when Asha requested Big B to praise his wife.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Hilarious Praise for Jaya Bachchan

Responding with his signature humour, Amitabh quipped, “Deviji, humare byaah ko 52 years hogaye hain, baavan saal tak unhone humko jhela, iss zyaada tareef kya hosakti hai?” (It has been 52 years since we got married, and the fact that she has borne me all these years is praise in itself). The remark left everyone in splits, including Asha and the audience. The conversation further lightened when Asha narrated her love story, recalling how her husband fell for her at first sight and even proposed after following her around. She also shared a funny incident about her short friend scolding her husband, which immediately struck a chord with the host. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Blind IAS Officer Ayushi Easily Answers THIS INR 5 Lakh Question on British India Rule, Can You?

Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Height Difference

Smiling, Amitabh added, “Saari baatein humko aapki bahot acchi lagi, pyaari lagi par ek baat joh aapne boli na ke meri friend itti si thi aur upar dekh kar mere husband ko dhamka rahi thi, woh humare liye koi nayi baat nahi hai.” (I liked everything you said, but a short person scolding a taller one is nothing new to me). The audience instantly realised the subtle reference to Jaya Bachchan and burst into laughter, enjoying the playful side of the 81-year-old star. Unfortunately, Asha took home INR 5 lakh.

The episode also featured contestant Urmila Jevliya from Amreli, Gujarat who took the hot seat after Asha. With his witty remarks and engaging conversations, Amitabh Bachchan continues to make KBC 17, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and Sony LIV, a favourite among viewers.

