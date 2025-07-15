Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to television as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, the hit quiz show. KBC 17 will officially premiere on August 11, 2025, on Sony TV and will also be streamed on the Sony Liv app. Makers have dropped another brand-new promo of KBC on social media where Amitabh Bachchan once again delivering the punchline: “Jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai” (Where there is wisdom, there is confidence). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Here’s How You Can Register for Upcoming Season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Quiz Show!

Sumbul Touqeer Shuts Down Bullies With Wit in ‘KBC’ 17 Promo

The new KBC 17 promo video opens inside a restaurant, where a loud and arrogant group of friends mocks a polite girl (played by TV actress Sumbul Touqeer), mistaking her for a waiter. When she responds that she’s the manager of the restaurant, they dismiss her with the comment, “All are same.” They then make fun of the delay in food by joking, “China se laa rahe hai?” (Are you bringing it all the way from China?). But the girl shuts them down with calm confidence, explaining how Manchurian was created as an Indo-Chinese dish, earning respect across the world. Her knowledge leaves the group speechless and embarrassed. That’s when Amitabh Bachchan enters and delivers his punchline: “Jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai.” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Will Salman Khan Replace Amitabh Bachchan As Iconic Quiz Show KBC’s Host in New Season?

Watch the New Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 17:

Amitabh Bachchan in 'Agneepath' Mode in 'KBC 17' Promos

In both the earlier and this new promo, Amitabh Bachchan signs off in his iconic Vijay Deenanath Chauhan character style from Agneepath, saying: “11 August se appointment hai apna, kya bolta hai? Appointment. English bolta hai,” (We have an appointment from August 11. What do you say? Appointment…I speak English). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Return As ‘KBC’ Host for the New Season!

Amitabh Bachchan Silences Exit Rumours, Returns for ‘KBC’ 17

Earlier this year, reports had surfaced that Amitabh Bachchan might be stepping down from hosting KBC in it 17th season due to personal reasons, and that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was being considered to take over. But with these back-to-back promos, Big B has clearly shut down all the rumours, and KBC is back with its legendary host in the 17th edition.

