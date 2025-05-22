Cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan recently confirmed that he will host Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 amid speculation that he might quit the popular quiz show. The new season is almost ready and will premiere sooner than expected. The makers of KBC 17 have also unveiled a promo and announced that registrations have already begun. While fans eagerly await more details, a recent report claims that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in talks with the KBC 17 team to take over hosting duties even though Amitabh Bachchan has already confirmed his return. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Here’s How You Can Register for Upcoming Season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Quiz Show!.

Salman Khan To Host ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’?

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan, who is also known for his longtime hosting stint on reality show Bigg Boss, is in talks to take over Kaun Banega Crorepati hosting duties from Season 17. A source told the portal, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also as a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm."

First Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

The insider also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan will be quitting Kaun Banega Crorepati due to "personal reasons". "Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India, as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons," the source told the portal. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan continues to feature on the promotional material of KBC 17 including the show's posters on social media.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Auditions

On Wednesday (May 21), Sony Entertainment Television took to its social media handles and announced that the open auditions for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will soon take place in Mumbai. According to the update, the auditions will take place at Pawar Public School, Kandivali (W), Mumbai, on May 24 and 25. Participants need to reach the venue at 8:00 AM sharp, and registration will take place from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. They will be required to carry an original ID proof along with them to verify their registered mobile number and address. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Return As ‘KBC’ Host for the New Season!.

‘KBC 17’ Open Audtion Details

Breaking News! 🔴 KBC ke open auditions hone vaale hain Mumbai sheher mein! 📍 Venue: Pawar Public School, Kandivali (W), Mumbai – 400067 (Opp. Poinsar Gymkhana, New Saibaba Nagar, Near Union Bank) 🗓 Dates: 24th & 25th May 2025 🕕 Reporting Time: From 8:00 AM onwards 🕖… pic.twitter.com/aXVmtqulIK — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 21, 2025

Are you excited for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? Also, what are your thoughts on Salman Khan replacing Amitabh Bachchan in the popular quiz show?

