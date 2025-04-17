Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of India’s most beloved quiz shows, is all set to return with its 17th season! The makers have confirmed the news by sharing a brand-new promo on Sony TV’s official YouTube channel. In the video, host Amitabh Bachchan announces that registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 have officially begun. If you want a chance to meet Big B and take home a big cheque, just follow the registration guidelines and get started. Amitabh Bachchan to QUIT ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’? Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Among Top Choices To Replace Big B As Quiz Show’s Host.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Promo

Just a few days ago, the first promo of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 was released, officially confirming that the Bollywood legend is returning as the popular show's host. In the video, Big B is seen creating a fuss about having a tummy ache as he visits a doctor. He tells the doctor that he hasn't eaten anything unhealthy from outside, nor has he consumed anything spicy or tangy.

The doctor then suspects that Big B might be hiding some exciting news that's causing his discomfort. Big B finally reveals that KBC is returning, and registrations for the show will commence on April 14.

Watch ‘KBC 17’ Promo

How to Register for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’?

Amitabh Bachchan warmly welcomed fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to participate in the upcoming season of the quiz show by taking a few simple steps. If done correctly, these steps could secure you a spot on the hot seat. So, what do viewers need to do? All you have to do is answer the questions asked by Big B himself. You can find these questions on Sony TV’s official YouTube channel. At the time of writing, three questions have already been shared.

To register for KBC 17, viewers will have to download or update their Sony LIV app or WhatsApp 'KBC' to 8591975331.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Release Date

It's not long since KBC 16 wrapped, and excitement for the upcoming season of the quiz show is at an all-time high. According to a report in Filmibeat, "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will premiere in either July or August 2025." Reports also hint that the upcoming season will feature several new segments, making it more interesting for both participants and viewers. However, official announcements regarding these things are awaited.

Check Out the Question for Day 3 of ‘KBC 17’ Registration

