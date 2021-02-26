Indian author Ashwin Sanghi's book Keepers Of The Kalachakra is being adapted into an episodic series. The bestseller is a mythological-science fiction thriller that tells the story of men who guard the Kalachakra or Wheel of Time. "Keepers Of The Kalachakra is a cutting-edge thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality and I'm truly excited that this story will come alive on millions of screens soon through Abundantia," Saghi said. Michael Fassbender in Talks to Star in David Fincher’s Netflix Adaptation of The Killer.

The Vikram Malhotra-headed Abundantia Entertainment has acquired the rights to the book, and the plan is to convert it into a multi-season series. The author will work closely with the screenwriters' team to bring the book to life as a series.

"We are constantly on the lookout for disruptive and evocative stories and storytellers, and there couldn't be a better example of our content philosophy than this collaboration with Ashwin," Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said.

