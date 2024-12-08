We finally have our first look at the upcoming third season of The Wheel of Time. On Sunday (December 8), Amazon Prime Video dropped a teaser for the popular fantasy series and also revealed the global premiere date for The Wheel of Time Season 3. Starring Rosamund Pike and Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, the series is based on Robert Jordan's bestselling book series of the same name. The Wheel of Time Review: Rosamund Pike's Fantasy Series is Impressively Mounted But Ain't The Game of Thrones Fix We Need! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3 Teaser

The one-minute, eight-second trailer of The Wheel of Time S3 hints at the transformed world due to the growing influence of the Shadow. The upcoming season of the series promises an epic showdown between the Light and Dark, where Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden) go all in to protect Rand al'Thor from submitting to the darkness. The series also features Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Natasha O'Keefe as Lanfear and Ayoola Smart as Aviendha.

Watch the Teaser of ‘The Wheel of Time S3’:

The story will pick up from the dramatic end of Season 2, where Rand was declared as the Dragon Reborn. The upcoming season will explore the growing conflict between the Light and Dark. Created by Rafe Judkins, who is most popular for producing Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Rosamund Pike and Rafe Judkins serving as the executive producers. Rosamund Pike Is Enchanting in a Cool Blue Tea-Length Gown by Dior at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time Season 3 is scheduled for a March 12 premiere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).