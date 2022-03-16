Jalsa is one of the most awaited films this year, thanks to its amazing star cast. The upcoming crime thriller is helmed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Abuntantia Entertainment. Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are the leading ladies of the OTT release, which also sees Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Mohammed Iqbal Khan and many more playing jey roles. The storyline of the flick majorly revolves around Vidya as Maya and Shefali Shah as Rukhsana. Jalsa Teaser Out! Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Film to Arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 18 (Watch Video).

Now, ahead of the film's release on the digital platform. Just in case, you want to know all the things about Jalsa, fret not, as we have got you covered. Let's check out some of the key details of the film below.

Cast - Jalsa stars Vidya Balan as a journalist and Shefali Shah as her housekeeper. Apart from the them, the movie also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Surya Kasibhatla, and Shafeen Patel in supporting roles.

Plot - Jalsa tells the story of a celebrated journalist (Vidya) and her cook (Shefali) and their conflict. It's about a hit and run case of an 18-year-old and its controversial aftermath. Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah’s Amazon Prime Film Promises To Be A Nail-Biting Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Jalsa Trailer:

Streaming Date -Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's crime thriller Jalsa is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Holi i.e March 18, 2022. The movie has skipped its theatrical release.

Jalsa Review - The reviews of Jalsa are not yet out. LatestLY shall update you as and when Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's film will be out. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).