Actor Vidya Balan is all set to make her big-screen comeback with the upcoming murder-mystery film Neeyat. The murder mystery film is directed by Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon. Vidya is known for her unconventional choice of roles and is back with yet another interesting and whodunit story. The 44-years old actress has grabbed everyone's attention already with her performance in the trailer, In Neeyat, Vidya plays a detective named Mira Rao, who investigates a murder at a billionaire’s party in the Scottish countryside. When Ram Kapoor's character Ashish Kapoor is murdered, the suspicion falls on his family and friends, each of whom is holding their secrets. Neeyat will release in theatres on July 7. Neeyat Trailer: Vidya Balan As CBI Officer Is All Set to Uncover a Murder Mystery This July 7 (Watch Video).

The trailer teases a story much similar to Agatha Christie's novel And Then There Were None. Speaking about her experience of working in Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said to IANS, "What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me". Ahead of the film’s release on the OTT platform, here’s looking at some of the key details. Neeyat Teaser: Vidya Balan Turns Detective to Solve a Murder at a Billionaire’s Party (Watch Video).

Cast: Apart from Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor, actors Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Shashank Arora, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval will play key roles in the film.

Plot: Neeyat is a suspense-thriller. The story revolves around Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close friends and family. Vidya Balan is an investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party.

Watch The Trailer of Neeyat Here

Release Date: Neeyat is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment Production, and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

