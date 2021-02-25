Oscar-nominated director David Fincher, who had recently partnered with Netflix for his acclaimed biopic Mank, has reunited with the streaming service for his next feature film titled The Killer. As per Variety, Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the upcoming assassin drama. Andrew Kevin Walker, who has collaborated with Fincher on 'Se7en', 'Fight Club' and 'The Game', is writing the script for the forthcoming film. Mank Review: David Fincher’s Biographical Drama Starring Gary Oldman Is a Winner Among the Critics!

Cean Chaffin will serve as producer for the film, which will focus on a cold-blooded assassin who begins to develop a conscience, causing him to emotionally crack. The story is based on a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent. In November, Fincher signed a four-year film deal with Netflix. 'Mank', a black-and-white drama that chronicles screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz's efforts to finish the script for the Orson Welles classic 'Citizen Kane', was released late last year and has been widely considered an Oscars frontrunner. David Fincher Birthday: From Fight Club to Gone Girl – 5 Best Films of the Director That Are Must-Watch!

Mank marked Fincher's first feature directing effort since 2014's psychological thriller 'Gone Girl'. In between, Fincher executive produced and directed the Netflix TV series 'Mindhunter', an FBI crime drama starring Jonathan Groff.