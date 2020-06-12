Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Lalbazaar: Ajay Devgn Turns Presenter for ZEE5’s Crime-Thriller Show

TV IANS| Jun 12, 2020 08:46 PM IST
Lalbazaar: Ajay Devgn Turns Presenter for ZEE5’s Crime-Thriller Show
Lalbazaar Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn will be presenting an upcoming crime-thriller web series, "Lalbazaar". "While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to ‘Lalbazaar'," said Devgn. The Casino Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Doesn’t Believe in ‘Life Is a Gamble’ Dialogue from His ZEE5 Show

"I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard-work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect," he said. Kushal Tandon’s Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5

The Zee5 show is set against Kolkata's iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. It features Koushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Subrat Dutta among others, and is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn Presents Lalbazaar Lalbazaar ZEE5 Series Lalbazaar
