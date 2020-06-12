Actor Sudhanshu Pandey does not agree with the line "life is a casino" from his upcoming web-series "The Casino", as he tags himself a very simple person. "The trailer starts with the line 'life is a big casino' and it sounds fantastic for the series, but in real life I don't agree with it at all, because I am a very simple person and I think life is very simple and only we make it complicated," Sudhanshu told IANS. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, show will feature Sudhanshu in a different avatar. The actor will be seen sporting grey hair. Karanvir Bohra Recalls Shooting For ‘The Casino’ in Scenic Nepal and Also How They Escaped COVID-19 While Shooting There.

He stresses on keeping life simple. "So, I don't agree with the fact that 'life is a gamble'. I think if you keep it simple and pure, then I think life will be beautiful. The moment you start playing games with it, obviously life does give you back a lot of pain, hurt and not the best things," he added. Mandana Karimi Reveals How She Was Without Work for Two Years and Then ‘The Casino’ Happened

"The Casino", which will stream on Zee5 from Friday, also stars Mandana Karimi and Karanvir Bohra. The 10-episode series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It promises a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society.

