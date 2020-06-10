Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5

Kushal Tandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And finally, after teasing and teasing fans, actor Kushal Tandon's web-series Bebaakee is all set to release on ALTBalaji and Zee5 in the month of July. Bebaakee, a romance-drama stars Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in the lead roles. The show was earlier all set for a launch on March 25, but it was pushed back, due to reasons best known to the makers.The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kushal Tandon Was Approached for Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 But Here's Why He Rejected it

Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while the guy hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves.

The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business. Kushal Tandon Wants TikTok to Be Banned in India Completely, Says ‘The Whole World Is F***d by China but People Won’t Stop Making Videos’.

Speaking about the show, actor Kushal Tandon said, “I chose to be a part of Bebaakee since it gave me the chance to be part of an ALTBalaji show for the second time. What really stood out was Ekta Ma’am telling me that it’s a very crazy character with grey shades and one of the best-written roles in a fictional web series."

Recalling how he got roped in, in the first place, Kushal revealed, "I still remember that I was in Thailand undergoing my training in martial arts when she told me that you have to do this to which I agreed immediately. I can relate so well to my character because 75% of Sufiyaan is what Kushal is in real life. Sufiyaan’s one of the most exciting roles I’ve ever played and I am sure that my fans will absolutely love it."

With a little less than a month to go for the show’s launch, we can’t wait for the show's trailer to get launched. Bebaakee marks Kushal Tandon's second ALT Balaji show and Karan Jotwani's first, Kushal was earlier a part of Hum alongside Ridhima Pandit.