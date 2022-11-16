Mayur Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame took to his social media handle to share a picture of him working on a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sculpture, titled Selfie with PM, looks like a perfect representation of the Prime Minister with his signature beard and hairstyle. PM Modi can also be seen wearing his favourite kurta, pyjamas and Nehru jacket.

Writing in the caption, Vakani said: "SELFIE WITH PM, final touch-up of sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and team." Mayur Vakani Aka Sundarlal From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shares a Picture of Him Sculpting PM Modi (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Vakani (@mayur_vakaniofficial)

The actor is known for playing Sundar in the long-running popular TV show. Sundar is Dayaben's brother and Mayur also happens to be the brother of Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben. As the actor showed his respect and admiration for the Prime Minister, many of his fans praised him for his work of art. They showered their appreciation on him, referring to him by him by his on-screen name Sundar. Disha Vakani’s Brother Mayur Vakani Denies News About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Suffering From Throat Cancer.

One of the social media users commented: "Awesome Sundar bhai." Another user wrote: "Super Sundar bhai." Some also described the work as fabulous.” This is not the first occasion when Mayur has show his interest in painting and sculpting to the world. Some time back, he made a portrait of his sister Disha on her birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).