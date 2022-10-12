Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, was in the news recently after unverified reports came out that she was suffering from throat cancer. However, her brother has now given a quote to TOI denying the reports. He said, “I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours.” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Diagnosed With Throat Cancer – Reports.

Take a look:

Exclusive - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani rubbishes reports of her throat cancer#DishaVakani #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #Mayurvakani #etimestv https://t.co/uTsqLWsjRT — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) October 12, 2022

