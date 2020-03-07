Mentalhood: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Others attend the Special Screening of Karisma Kapoor's Debut Web Series

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy at Mentalhood screening (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Karisma Kapoor is the latest celeb to mark her web debut. The actress will star in Mentalhood with Shruti Seth, Tilotamma Shome, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul and Shilpa Shukla in this ALTBalaji series that revolves around the challenges of being a mother. The Coolie No 1 actress took her own sweet little time to mark her debut on the webspace and we are glad for her show looks promising. A special screening of same was hosted in the city tonight and it was truly a starry affair. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

While Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with mother, Babita to cheer for her darling sister, Ekta Kapoor's gang including Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan, Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya were present to celebrate TV Czarina's new outing. With so many popular faces and appearances, Mentalhood screening turned out to be a happening event. You can check out the pictures from the event right below. Mentalhood Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul Show How Being A Mother Is The Toughest Job Ever (Watch Video).

Kareena, Babita with Karisma

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez

Rashami Desai

View this post on Instagram #rashmidesai at @altbalaji #Mentalhood screening #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:35am PST

Hina Khan

Aamna Sharif, Mouni Roy and Sriti Jha

Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya

Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya

Speaking about the show, Karisma explained what prompted her to take up the show. "When Ekta (Kapoor) approached me for the show and I heard the story, I just couldn't say no. The script is so relevant today. Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. All my awards on one side and my children on the other. My entire career on one side, my kids on the other," she said. Mentalhood is slated to release on ALTBalaji on March 11.