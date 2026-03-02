Rocky Jaiswal, filmmaker and partner of actress Hina Khan, has publicly addressed the controversial remarks made by Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt regarding the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Jaiswal’s reaction follows a wave of social media criticism directed at Bhatt after she expressed deep personal grief over the Iranian leader’s passing in a recent interview. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: BB19’s Farrhana Bhatt Expresses Grief Over Iran Supreme Leader’s Death (Watch Video).

The exchange has sparked a debate online, highlighting the polarising reactions within the Indian entertainment industry toward the geopolitical shifts in the Middle East.

Farrhana Bhatt’s Statement on Ali Khamenei

The controversy began when Farrhana Bhatt shared her reaction to the news of Khamenei’s death, which reportedly occurred during a joint US-Israeli strike. Speaking with Instant Bollywood, the reality TV star described the impact the news had on her.

"He was a personality who can never be forgotten. He will always remain alive in our hearts," Bhatt stated. She further expressed how the news affected her personally, saying, "You won't believe it, I haven't slept since Sehri. I prayed Namaz, read the Quran, and I was very sad. For many people, he was a messiah."

Bhatt also remarked that "thousands of Khameneis will be born" and noted that many in Kashmir were deeply shaken by the event.

Rocky Jaiswal’s Response

Following Bhatt’s comments, Rocky Jaiswal took to his Instagram stories to share his perspective. Known for being vocal on social issues, Jaiswal appeared to distance himself and the broader industry from the sentiment, emphasising the importance of national identity and historical context.

In his post, Jaiswal wrote, "I don't care who you mourn as long as you do it privately. If you come out to do it in public, your actions are avaiable for the public to critique. Never did I see such love or tears for any Indian by these mourners. Not even for the great APJ Abdul Kalam."

He further added, "You backstab those who protect you and mourn foreigners who always stood against your country. Loyalty is everything. Loyalty also shows everything clearly."

Did Rocky Jaiswal Slam Farrhana Bhatt In His Cryptic Post?

Death Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has triggered a 40-day mourning period in Iran and led to varied reactions globally. While some groups in India, including the All India Shia Board, have held protest marches and candlelight vigils, others have celebrated the news as a significant turn in Middle Eastern politics.

Farrhana Bhatt, who rose to fame as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 19, has faced significant trolling since her interview went viral. Critics have questioned her stance, while her supporters argue that she is entitled to her religious and personal sentiments.

A Growing Divide

This interaction between Jaiswal and Bhatt reflects a growing trend of Indian celebrities weighing in on international affairs. As the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US continues to dominate headlines, the ripples are increasingly felt within the Indian digital space, often resulting in heated exchanges between public figures.

