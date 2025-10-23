Model-actress and Splitsvilla 10 fame Khushi Mukherjee often grabs headlines for her bold and unapologetic fashion choices. It's quite rare to see her in the news apart from discussions surrounding her risque outfits. Amid the Diwali celebrations, a video has surfaced online showing Khushi Mukherjee engaged in a heated argument with a firecracker vendor in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai’s Andheri. During the verbal spat, the actress is also seen throwing firecrackers onto the road after her car was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw.

Khushi Mukherjee Involved in Heated Exchange After Road Accident in Andheri

In a video shared by Mumbai TV on their Instagram handle on Thursday (October 23), a Mercedes belonging to Khushi Mukherjee could be seen parked on the side of the road as the altercation unfolded in the presence of a police officer. In the video, the Love School fame actress could be heard saying, “Meri gaadi inke saamne thok ke gaye, ye log baithe rahe,” expressing her frustration after an autorickshaw driver fled the location after hitting her car.

Responding to her, one of the vendors could be heard saying, “Yeh yahaan pe dadagiri kar rahi hai sir, isko bolo, warna maar khake jaayegi yahan se.”

Khushi Mukherjee Argues With Police Officer

Khushi then confronted the police officer present at the location and told him, "Yeh log patake bechte hain. Patake bechna illegal nahi hai? Yahan har jagah yeh sab chalta hai?" The police officer tried to calm her down, but she refused to listen and continued throwing firecrackers on the road, further escalating the situation. So far, no complaint or legal action has been taken in connection with the altercation. Khushi Mukherjee Sparks Controversy With Her BOLD Black Outfit; Falaq Naaz Slams ‘Splitsvilla 10′ Fame Actress’ Fashion Antics, Urges Government To Take Action (Watch Video).

Viral Video of Khushi Mukherjee’s Altercation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUMBAI TV (@mumbai_tv)

Who Is Khushi Mukherjee?

Khushi Mukherjee is a model and actress best known for her participation in the dating reality shows MTV Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3. She has also appeared in a number of television shows like Baalveer Returns and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram. Apart from this, she is also into content creation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Mumbai TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).