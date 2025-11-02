As the final chapter of Stranger Things draws near, behind-the-scenes tensions have surfaced. According to multiple reports, series star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, has filed a formal complaint against her on-screen father figure and co-star David Harbour, accusing him of bullying and harassment during the production of Season 5. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer: Is Steve Harrington in Danger? Fans Are Panicking About Joe Keery’s Character Getting Less Footage (Watch Video)

Millie Bobby Brown Files Complaint Against David Harbour

The complaint, said to include "pages and pages" of accusations submitted before filming began, prompted Netflix to launch an internal investigation that spanned several months. Sources emphasise the allegations did not involve sexual misconduct, but centre around allegations of mistreatment. Neither David Harbour nor Netflix have publicly detailed the findings or provided comment on the matter. One insider quoted in the press stated, "It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."

‘Stranger Things 5’ Faces Turmoil Amid Millie-David Controversy

The revelation casts a new shadow on what was expected to be a triumphant farewell season for the streaming giant. With Season 5 of Stranger Things set to drop in multiple volumes, the beginning November 26, followed by December 25 and culminating December 31. The allegations raise questions about on-set culture, accountability and the pressures behind blockbuster productions. Cast-mates including Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink and others return for the show’s big send-off, yet now the focus is split between the story’s end and the real-world drama unfolding off camera.

